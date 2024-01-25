Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,355 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.4% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Mastercard worth $323,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 31.1% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 5.9% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,262 shares of company stock worth $201,031,282 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $436.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,355. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $440.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.