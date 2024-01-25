Crypterium (CRPT) Price Down 3.3% This Week

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. Crypterium has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $641,117.39 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,905,325 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

