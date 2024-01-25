Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s 7th Largest Position

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 369,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $70,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VWO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.15. 8,637,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,832,527. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

