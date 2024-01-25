WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0428

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $32.69 million and approximately $86,257.42 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00165055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014408 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.