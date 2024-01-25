Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $137.64 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, Prom has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $137.64 million and approximately $77.15 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $7.54 or 0.00018917 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00017859 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022548 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,855.00 or 0.99967663 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011278 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.78 or 0.00197595 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.37121587 USD and is up 42.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $21,896,976.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

