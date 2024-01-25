Fei USD (FEI) Price Tops $0.95 on Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $12.54 million and $134,878.44 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002378 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00017859 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022548 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,855.00 or 0.99967663 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011278 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.78 or 0.00197595 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,485,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,226,945 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,485,612.37288552 with 13,226,944.99012323 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 1.00395864 USD and is up 6.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $179,758.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

