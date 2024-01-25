Sector Gamma AS Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.9% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.12% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $360,459,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $220,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. StockNews.com upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

IONS stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.58. 992,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,866. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $322,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,028.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $322,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,028.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,855,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,769 shares of company stock worth $9,736,203 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

