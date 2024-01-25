Sector Gamma AS Trims Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Sector Gamma AS lowered its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,911 shares during the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.0% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,110,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,756 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $17,765,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after buying an additional 932,503 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,296.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 927,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 861,409 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACAD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Insider Activity

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $115,645.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at $463,803.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $112,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,097.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $115,645.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at $463,803.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,106 shares of company stock worth $480,868. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $27.17. 2,002,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,344. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

