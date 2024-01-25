Sector Gamma AS Trims Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Sector Gamma AS trimmed its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 46,422 shares during the period. Amedisys comprises about 0.6% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.08% of Amedisys worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMED traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $94.30. The company had a trading volume of 317,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,008. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $106.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,356.62, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average of $93.18.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

