Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS decreased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare comprises approximately 2.7% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned 0.16% of Tenet Healthcare worth $10,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,531. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.