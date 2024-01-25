Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 3.8% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,369.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of EW traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.55. 4,513,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,658. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

