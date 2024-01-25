Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 7.4% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $100,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,614. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.71. The company has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $173.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

