Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Boosted by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for 4.6% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $17,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $121.96. 1,124,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.97. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.