Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,013 shares during the quarter. Incyte comprises 6.4% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned approximately 0.19% of Incyte worth $24,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 585.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,168,000 after buying an additional 978,342 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after buying an additional 29,761 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Incyte by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,226,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,828,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,643. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

