Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE AJG traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $237.75. 1,041,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,722. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $174.45 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.87 and a 200-day moving average of $231.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

