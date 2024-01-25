Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRGP traded up $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $85.99. 1,490,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,026. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $91.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 2.19.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

