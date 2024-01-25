Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 4.00% of Cartesian Growth Co. II worth $12,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RENE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at $210,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 560,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 25,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

Shares of RENE remained flat at $11.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 23,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,647. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

