Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 20,380 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,380 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,806,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,536,660. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.12.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

