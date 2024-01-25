Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.21% of CyberArk Software worth $14,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 103.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 539.5% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 60,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 51,230 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,556,000 after purchasing an additional 269,922 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.17.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $231.34. 715,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,358. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.19 and a beta of 1.10. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $241.36.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

