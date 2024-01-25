Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,742 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Oracle by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,819,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,291,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

