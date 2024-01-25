DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,366 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,117 shares of company stock worth $7,284,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.19.

DexCom Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.51. 1,677,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,647. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

