Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded up $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $141.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,877,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,840. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

