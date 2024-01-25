WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,349 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.11% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $46,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

WSC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,746. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

