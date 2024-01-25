Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 136,607 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,607 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.2% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 6.8% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in Pinterest by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,237 shares of company stock worth $2,150,187 over the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $36.99. 7,418,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,419,259. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of -114.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.97.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

