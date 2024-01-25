Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,875 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.26% of Federated Hermes worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHI. Quarry LP bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.34. 573,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

