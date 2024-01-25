L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.40-12.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.7-21.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.43 billion.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $219.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $227.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $83,532,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,558,000 after purchasing an additional 339,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

