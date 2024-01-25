Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Barings BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of BBDC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.08. 223,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80. Barings BDC has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 21,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

