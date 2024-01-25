Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.10)-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20-3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Barclays raised Western Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Western Digital from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.63.

Get Western Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDC

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.33. The company had a trading volume of 23,027,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186,953. Western Digital has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 603.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.