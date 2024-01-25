Jefferies Financial Group Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $175.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WCN. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

NYSE:WCN traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.43. 978,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,516. Waste Connections has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $154.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

