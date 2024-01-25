Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Given New C$201.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$180.00 to C$201.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$133.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$211.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$185.29.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down C$1.83 on Thursday, reaching C$200.66. 221,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.05. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$151.86 and a 52 week high of C$205.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$192.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$180.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.19. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 4.8944324 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total value of C$2,494,644.00. In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total value of C$2,494,644.00. Also, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total value of C$714,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,853.20. Insiders sold 27,923 shares of company stock worth $3,876,396 in the last 90 days. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

