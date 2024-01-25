Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January 25th (ARTNA, BA, BIOL, BTG, COLB, GMS, HUM, IHP, JCI, KIDS)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, January 25th:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $225.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $255.00.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $3.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.20.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Stephens currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

MediaValet (CVE:MVP) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a buy rating to a tender rating. The firm currently has C$1.71 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.50.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

