D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.11% of D.R. Horton worth $39,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $139.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.02 and a 200-day moving average of $125.50. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.