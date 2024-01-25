Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAL traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 84,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,859. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $769.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

In other news, Director Finser Mark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $106,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,325.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Finser Mark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $106,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,325.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,599 shares of company stock worth $473,066 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 225,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 921.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on AMAL

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.