Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 1.3 %

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $29.21. 345,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,179. The firm has a market cap of $741.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETD. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

