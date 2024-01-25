Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Up 10,060.0% in January

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 10,060.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SMEV remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 9,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

