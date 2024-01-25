Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Down 5% After Insider Selling

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $120.37 and last traded at $121.85. 155,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 243,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.20.

Specifically, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at $166,346,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRYS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.78.

The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.62.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

