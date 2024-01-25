Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,925,400 shares, an increase of 36,016.0% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 187.5 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock remained flat at $1.18 on Thursday. Tingyi has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.