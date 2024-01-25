Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,925,400 shares, an increase of 36,016.0% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 187.5 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock remained flat at $1.18 on Thursday. Tingyi has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- What are fintech companies?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.