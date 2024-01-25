RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Up 88,400.0% in January

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, an increase of 88,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,648,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RSPI remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,927,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,016,146. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The company has a market cap of $985,107.20, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.69.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the CB1 and CB2 endocannabinoid receptors for use in chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS and obstructive sleep apnea; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors.

