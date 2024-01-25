RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Up 88,400.0% in January

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, an increase of 88,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,648,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of RSPI remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,927,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,016,146. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The company has a market cap of $985,107.20, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.69.
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RespireRx Pharmaceuticals
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- What are fintech companies?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.