Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 16,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shimano Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMNNY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 171,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,031. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. Shimano has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shimano had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $775.25 million during the quarter.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

