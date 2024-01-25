Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Update

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.
Eurazeo Stock Performance
Shares of EUZOF stock remained flat at $58.64 on Thursday. Eurazeo has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $58.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.52.
Eurazeo Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eurazeo
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- What are fintech companies?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.