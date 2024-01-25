Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Update

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Eurazeo Stock Performance

Shares of EUZOF stock remained flat at $58.64 on Thursday. Eurazeo has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $58.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.52.

Eurazeo Company Profile

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. . The company invest in equity in the small-mid and Mid-large buyout segments. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

