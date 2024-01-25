Short Interest in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Expands By 2,766.7%

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,200 shares, a growth of 2,766.7% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meihua International Medical Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meihua International Medical Technologies stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Meihua International Medical Technologies alerts:

Meihua International Medical Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MHUA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 148,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,466. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.