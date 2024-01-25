Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Increases By 3,600.0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGZD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.92. 11,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,440. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $5,400,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,340,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $853,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 58.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

