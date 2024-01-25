Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Increases By 3,600.0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGZD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.92. 11,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,440. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- What are fintech companies?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.