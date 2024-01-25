Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Up 27,875.0% in January

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, an increase of 27,875.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Oncotelic Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of OTLC remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. 67,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,006. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oncotelic Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- What are fintech companies?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.