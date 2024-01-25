Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,667 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 45,625 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 0.5% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after buying an additional 2,140,261 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.19.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $13.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.90. 18,933,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,458,111. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.00. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a PE ratio of -43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.