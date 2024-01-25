Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 208,679 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 387,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,679 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $16,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 4.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Copart by 3.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.83. 1,818,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,005,712. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

