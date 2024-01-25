Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after buying an additional 394,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,424,524 shares of company stock worth $1,006,688,571. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.09. 2,851,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,914,660. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.38. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $436.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

