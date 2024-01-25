Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 17,169 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3 %

ICE stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.68. 1,336,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $129.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day moving average of $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Free Report

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

