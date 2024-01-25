Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,480 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $54,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,077.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,912,000 after buying an additional 112,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,413 shares of company stock worth $18,987,722. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

ORLY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,018.60. 188,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,054. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $968.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $947.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $1,039.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

