Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $20.48 Million in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 140,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,475,000. Splunk accounts for 0.6% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of Splunk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $710,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.30. The company had a trading volume of 672,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $153.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

