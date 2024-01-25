Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,850,000. American Equity Investment Life accounts for approximately 0.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

NYSE:AEL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.51. The stock had a trading volume of 274,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,302. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.18. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.82.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

